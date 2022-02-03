PM tests positive again for COVID-19

Entornointeligente.com / BELMOPAN (CMC):

Prime Minister John Briceno has tested positive for the COVID-19, according to an official statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

It said that Briceno, who is due to host the inter-sessional summit of the Caribbean Community later this month, had contracted the virus over the weekend and has since been in isolation.

A few days after leading his People’s United party to victory in the general election last November, Briceno tested positive for the virus that has so far killed 629 people and infected 52,004 others since March 2020.

In the statement, the OPM said that it was encouraging all eligible people to get vaccinated against the virus.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

