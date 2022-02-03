Letter of the Day | Too many people are dying

Entornointeligente.com / THE EDITOR, Madam:

Father Sean Major-Campbell’s letter, ‘ Don’t commit crime, do the right thing ’, is such a fantastic, pleading, moving letter which, unfortunately, the people it is intended for probably do not read The Gleaner.

However, I think copies should be displayed in primary and secondary schools, community centres, and other places of interest.

I left Jamaica age 14 to join my parents in England leaving my grandmother and aunts behind, who parented me from nine months old. Fifty-three years later, and now retired, I still see Jamaica as home so I continue the yearly visits with my husband, who is also Jamaican, for as long as we can.

We tolerate the bad drivers on the roads, especially at nights, not dipping their headlights, overtaking and undertaking at the same time or on blind corners, going through red lights and the excessive speeding.

