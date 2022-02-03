Let’s take climate change seriously

Entornointeligente.com / THE EDITOR, Madam:

Many parishes across the island, namely, the northern parishes, are prone to flooding. One must wonder who is responsible for this flooding and who should compensate for the loss and damage resulting from the heavy rains in light of climate change.

Considering the recent Paris Agreement, which changed the legally binding nature of the Kyoto Agreement, polluters, whether industries or governments, would be held responsible for adding pollutants into the atmosphere, which then cause greenhouse gases. Jamaica is a party to both international instruments.

Like other developing states, Jamaica is said not to contribute to the present environmental crisis. And, even if it had, it is not equal to industrialised countries such as the United Kingdom or Japan. Jamaica could have had access to financial benefits under the Kyoto Agreement had it been adopted. Yet, the Paris Agreement requires states to voluntarily report on the outcomes of climate change affecting their countries. A climate in which the weather is unstable, the north pole is melting, low-laying, and coastal areas are inundated with water that could be detrimental to human health, there are heatwaves and other unimaginable catastrophic environmental events foreseen for the future.

The conversation about climate change has many lines of thought, but Jamaica is arguing for a ‘no regret’ approach in its current climate change policy. Does this mean that Jamaica will be looking to tax the major local and international industries for causing these floods? Many industries on the north of the island could be the source of these floods. The possible sources for the heavy rains and flooding include transport, mining, tourism, waste disposal, airlines, shipping, etc.

