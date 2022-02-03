Jah Bouks ready for ‘Long Awaiting’ UK tour

Entornointeligente.com / It was in 2013 that reggae singer, Jah Bouks, recorded his first song, the mega popular Call Angola , which took him on a fantastic journey around the world. Eight years later, the 2013 Magnum Kings and Queens of Dancehall third-place winner released his debut album, showing that he is still in the game and ready to be counted. Currently, Jah Bouks is prepping an upcoming tour of the United Kingdom, and also a summer tour of the United States.

“The organiser of this UK tour is the first promoter who took me there in 2017, and we have a good connection. So far we have confirmed seven shows, with the first scheduled for February 12 at The Oval, just outside of London. Off the top of my head, I know we also have dates in Bradford and Coventry as well,” Jah Bouks told The Gleaner .

The tour takes its name from the title of his 2021 album, Long Awaiting , a 13-track offering which he notes comprises love songs, social criticism and the need for a spiritual connection with nature and God. His publicist states in a release that “The opening track, One Hit Wanda , is a jab at those who considered Jah Bouks a one-hit-wonder. But it is clear that Jah Bouks is here to stay.”

Clearly happy to be going on tour and getting a chance to perform live for his fans, Jah Bouks, however, stated clearly that the rewards for his labour are equally important.

“Mi nah talk nuh rough talk, but I am not about doing music for music sake. On stage, I have to look a certain way that is presentable and things have to set. I like performing more when everything is in the proper order,” he said with a smile.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com