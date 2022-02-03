Editorial | Put education EPOC in place before April

Entornointeligente.com / NOTWITHSTANDING THE recency of the publication of the Patterson Commission report on reforming Jamaica’s education system, it is surprising that the Government is not yet robustly drumming up public discussion on its findings.

It is not that the commission discovered anything really new. We have long known that the island’s education is in deep crisis, delivering suboptimal outcomes. Taxpayers already do not get value for the money ($114 billion this fiscal year) they spend on the sector. Yet, in the coming fiscal year, starting in April, they are likely to be asked to find an additional $5 billion or so to fund the public education sector.

There is little choice but to do it. Given the depth of the crisis, and its worsening caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the country cannot await a full debate of the commission’s report before launching an assault on the failures to which it refocuses attention. That is why this newspaper not only endorses its findings, but insists on the urgent implementation of one of its key recommendations, covering two critical undertakings:

• That the transformation to which the Government commits itself are independently, robustly and transparently monitored and measured; and

• That, as a corollary to the first point, ensures that the education budget is efficiently spent.

