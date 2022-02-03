Don’t give up on our children

Entornointeligente.com / THE EDITOR, Madam:

I saw an article recently written by Gleaner writer Judana Murphy titled, ‘We can’t read what they have written.’ Some headmaster, it said, are not satisfied with the penmanship of the students. This is really a retrograde step in our education process and for our subsequent advancement. Our future is at stake, and we will have to make remedial measures to correct these wrongs. Face-to-face class is the first grand step to correct this aberration, but that could not be the only measure we can employ. Due to the coronavirus, students have been operating on autopilot and are being led into the wrong direction by their own doing. There are many sad days in education recently, and we can correct these maladjusted youngsters and give them another lease on life. We have to bring them through tedious processes to win them back.

Many of the philosophies that we embrace to enhance our society need re-examination. Most of the students were unable to equip themselves with the requisite tools to do good penmanship because of the pandemic. A lot of remedial work will be needed to change the direction of destruction and failure. Some of us, because of our very tendency of not writing so much, due to technology, have lost the handwriting skill. We will have to be patient with the youngsters for them to redeem themselves and return to normality.

Legibility is a fine art which has been a most wonderful attribute in the past, wherein persons could live upstanding lives from their beautiful handwritings. The art of beautiful handwriting, called calligraphy, was practised in ancient China. We ought not to give up on these school-age children and place them on the back burner because of their inability to do well in writing. It was very depressing as a teacher to read these scripts. It is nothing short of a headache, but don’t give up on the youth.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com