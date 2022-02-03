Conservative party leader ousted by lawmakers

Entornointeligente.com / TORONTO (AP):

The leader of Canada’s Conservative party has been ousted after a vote by his party’s lawmakers.

It is the third main political rival Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has helped bring down.

Party lawmakers voted 73 to 45 on Wednesday to remove Erin O’Toole, who angered some by trying to move the Conservative party more towards the centre.

O’Toole’s removal has big implications for the conservative movement in Canada. With him gone, the party could swing back further right and in a populist direction.

