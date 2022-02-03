Chef Neico Knight transitions from rugby field to kitchen

Entornointeligente.com / When Neico Knight enrolled at the GC Foster College in 2007 to pursue a course in sports massage therapy, he never imagined he would be causing quite the stir in the culinary scene 15 years later. Known for his impromptu culinary masterpieces, the talented chef first had his hands in the sports pot as an assistant rugby coach and sports massage therapist.

“I was naturally an athletic person, and as a result, the obvious choice was to pursue a career in sports,” Knight shared.

Though sports was his first career choice, he also completed a culinary course at GC Foster College during his first year to further develop his natural talent for cooking.

Upon completing his studies, he began his sports career as an assistant rugby coach and sports massage therapist.

However, the desire to follow his true passion for cooking led him to resign from this position to pursue a full-time career in culinary arts. Knight revealed that the decision to commit fully to a career as a chef was an easy one and “within three months of resigning, I successfully landed the job as a cook at Hope Zoo”.

