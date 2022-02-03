Bigwigs eye profits from cannabis legalisation

Entornointeligente.com / ASHKELON (AP):

Not too long ago, Ehud Olmert was trying to lead Israel to a historic peace agreement. These days, the former Israeli prime minister is pushing a different message: legalise marijuana.

Olmert is among a group of former Israeli leaders and security chiefs who have found new careers in the country’s tightly controlled medical cannabis industry. They hope not only to cash in on the local market, but also to clear the way for the country’s major marijuana producers to export.

“Everything will change dramatically overnight if there will be legalisation,” Olmert, an adviser to the start-up Univo, told AP. In Israel alone, he said, “the market would be unlimited. It would be huge”.

Israel is one of the world leaders in medical cannabis consumption and marijuana possession is decriminalised. Yet tight regulations govern research, cultivation, procession, distribution and the sale of cannabis. These tight curbs, many say, have prevented turning domestic production into a major cash crop.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

