Basil Jarrett | Make cybersecurity training mandatory

Entornointeligente.com / I FIRST set foot on the Mandeville campus of Northern Caribbean University (NCU) in January 2004, when I was recruited by the head of the university’s Communication Studies Department to teach media and communications to undergraduate students.

Having spent the last five years studying in freezing New York City, NCU did not have to ask me twice if I would like to come help build their programme. They sold me on how sublime the Mandeville weather was, how pleasant and mild-mannered their students were, and how much latitude I would have to design my timetable and curriculum.

What they didn’t tell me was how deafeningly quiet the campus was, how hard it was to get a piece of chicken past campus security, or how many times I’d have to pray at the start of class each day. Not that I had a problem praying, but after five years in the No-Prayers-in-School USA, I had lost the ability somewhat and didn’t know how much longer I would get away with mumbling “God is good, God is great, let us thank him for…” under my breath, before one of the good Adventists would call me out. So no. Mandeville was not for me. Too quiet. Too peaceful. Too healthy. In addition to that, the guilt I felt each Monday morning after a rum-laced, party-filled weekend in Kingston started to weigh on me and after three pleasant and memorable years, I left NCU for the louder and more worldly University of Technology, swearing I’d never eat mock-chicken again.

But the campus has remained near and dear to my heart. I still have good friends and former students there who continue to fly the Adventist university’s flag and they will occasionally hit me up on Facebook (yes, I still do have a Facebook account) with a gentle reminder of the good old days.

DATA VALUE And so, I was more than a bit surprised when I saw last Friday’s Gleaner headline that the university was the recent victim of a cyberattack and hackers were demanding millions of dollars to release the accounts of students and administrators.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com