President Guaidó reiterated that Venezuelans must organize and mobilize in every sector to press for an agreement

Entornointeligente.com / By Centro de Comunicación Nacional Jul 30, 2021 The national president held a meeting with the residents of the ‘California Sur’ neighborhood, in Sucre Municipality, Miranda State, where he reiterated the importance of organizing and mobilizing Venezuelans in each sector to press for the National Salvation Agreement.

President Guaidó assured that to hold elections in Venezuela, are essential conditions and guarantees and these will only be achieved through an agreement that is also backed by the international community.

