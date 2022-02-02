Ukraine ‘could destroy itself’, Russia warns

Entornointeligente.com / Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya attends a meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation between Russia and Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, Jan 31, 2022. [Photo/Agencies] Russia’s permanent representative at the United Nations has warned its neighbor Ukraine could be responsible for its own destruction as international concern continues to build over fears of a conflict between the two countries.

On Monday, at the request of the United States, the UN Security Council met to discuss the issue for the first time, and Russian representative Vasily Nebenzya said the crisis was down to Ukraine not abiding by the Minsk agreements of 2014 and 2015.

These ended a dispute between Ukraine’s government and separatists in the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk. Western nations “actively pumping Ukraine full of weapons”, Nebenzya said, had made the situation worse.

“If our Western partners push Kyiv to sabotage the Minsk agreements, something that Ukraine is … willingly doing, then that might end in the absolute worst way for Ukraine,” he said.

“And not because somebody has destroyed it, but because it would have destroyed itself and Russia has absolutely nothing to do with this.”

Russia has repeatedly denied it has any military intentions toward Ukraine, but says the possibility of Ukraine joining the NATO Western military alliance would be a threat to its national security.

US President Joe Biden has said his country’s troops “will be moved” to NATO countries in eastern Europe “in the near term” but Nebenzya said the UN session called by the US was an “unacceptable interference in internal matters” based on “unfounded accusations”, labelling the US approach to the issue “a classic example of ‘megaphone diplomacy'” to “whip up hysterics regarding the so-called act of Russian aggression”.

The US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, called Russia’s military build-up near its border with Ukraine “the largest mobilization of troops in Europe in a decade … urgent and dangerous and stakes could not be higher.”

“Our actions will be decisive, swift, and united, should Russia further invade Ukraine,” she added.

Nebenzya hit back, accusing the West of provocative behavior.

“You are almost calling for this, it’s as if you’re waiting for this to happen. It’s as if you want your words to become a reality,” he said.

“This crisis has just one dimension — it’s domestic Ukrainian. Changing the situation and improving it can only be done through Kyiv implementing … the Minsk agreement that stipulates direct dialogue with Donetsk and Luhansk.”

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said NATO’s desire to include Ukraine could not be justified.

NATO “has already come close to Ukraine”, he said.

Since the collapse of the former Soviet Union in late 1991, NATO has expanded to include several eastern and central European countries and former Soviet states that are geographically close to Russia.

“They also want to drag this country there … although everyone understands that Ukraine is not ready and could make no contribution to strengthening NATO security,” Lavrov added.

Around one-third of the European Union’s energy supplies come from Russia, so any potential conflict or raising of tensions could impact directly on the lives of millions of people far away from the frontline, giving the stand-off another dimension.

“We are concerned about the energy situation in Europe because it demonstrates the vulnerability of being too dependent on one supplier of natural gas and that’s the reason why NATO allies agree that we need to work and focus on diversification of supplies,” said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson flew to Kyiv on Tuesday, where he was expected to receive a warm welcome. The mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, said support from the United Kingdom was gratefully appreciated.

“It’s very important for Ukraine to have political support from our friends — without friends we don’t survive,” he said. “We are talking about delivery of defensive weapons, sanctions against aggressors — if this happens, we have a lot of leverage to stop the idea to attack Ukraine.”

Johnson had been due to have a telephone conversation with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Monday, but it had to be canceled because Johnson was in Parliament, dealing with the fallout of the publication of a report into breaches of pandemic lockdown regulations at his office.

Sky News reported that no conversation was expected between the two leaders on Tuesday either, but the Kremlin said “another date for the call could be agreed”.

The US State Department has confirmed that Secretary of State Antony Blinken will talk with his Russian counterpart, foreign minister Lavrov, over the phone on Wednesday.

