Tanker Drivers Set To Get First Wage Increase In Years

Tanker drivers are set to get a rate increase after years of stalled wage talks. Wage negotiations with the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Association had been stymied since 2013 due to the dissolution of the Petroleum Haulage Contractors' Association. Energy Minister Daryl Vaz told the House of Representatives on Tuesday that a Joint Petroleum Working Group, set up last year to resolve the issues, has now agreed on a minimum economic rate of $1,000 per hour, based on the industry norms in relation to hazardous materials. He explained that this represents a 270 per cent increase in relation to the lowest rate currently paid to tanker drivers, which was about $370 per hour, or the equivalent of $14,640 for a 40-hour work week. Mr. Vaz said the rates for haulage contractors and tanker drivers were translated from hourly rates to a per litre per trip basis.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

