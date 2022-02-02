Hit And Run Driver Charged

Entornointeligente.com / Charges have been laid against the motorist who was involved in last week’s deadly hit and run on Washington Boulevard in St. Andrew. Godfrey Graham, 42 year-old taxi operator, was on Tuesday charged with manslaughter, failing to stop at an accident and failing to report an accident. His attorney, Anthony Williams, said Mr. Graham is scheduled to appear in the St Andrew Parish Court. Mr. Williams confirmed to Radio Jamaica News he will apply for bail on behalf of his client.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com