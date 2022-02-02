2 febrero, 2022
Entretenimiento

COVID-19 Response Causes Huge Surge In Global Health Care Waste

1 hora ago
Entornointeligente.com / The World Health Organization (WHO) has disclosed that overuse of  gloves, protective suits plus the use of  billions of  masks and vaccination syringes to help prevent the spread of  COVID-19 have resulted in a huge surge in health care waste worldwide.   The U.N. health agency reported on Tuesday that the extraordinary production of  extra medical waste has strained waste management systems and is threatening both health and the environment.   The WHO said most of  the roughly 87,000 tons of  equipment obtained from March 2020 to November 2021 to battle COVID-19 had ended up as waste.    More than eight billion doses of  vaccine administered globally have produced 143 tons of  extra waste, including syringes, needles and safety boxes.   The WHO has recommended using eco-friendly packaging and shipping, as well as reusable equipment and recyclable or biodegradable materials.                                                                                                                           

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

