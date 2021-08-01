‘Disinformation Dozen’ & anti-vaxxers

Entornointeligente.com / If you thought the news of bpTT’s 15 per cent short­fall this year (ten per cent till 2024) was rough news top­ping un­em­ploy­ment and our al­ready shaky econ­o­my, think again. It gets worse. This week, the Cen­tre for Dis­ease Con­trol and Pre­ven­tion (US) cir­cu­lat­ed a doc­u­ment say­ing “the war has changed.” The Delta vari­ant, it claims, is “more trans­mis­si­ble than virus­es that cause MERS, SARS, Ebo­la, the com­mon cold, the sea­son­al flu and small­pox, and as con­ta­gious as chick­en­pox.” (New York Times)

Based on an IMF re­port, the Guardian (UK) has de­clared that “poor­er coun­tries are less for­tu­nate, as their vac­cine pro­grammes lag well be­hind those in ad­vanced coun­tries. The world is now two blocs: bet­ter-off coun­tries who look for­ward to life re­turn­ing to nor­mal while un­vac­ci­nat­ed de­vel­op­ing coun­tries face ris­ing in­fec­tion and death rates.”

The World Bank echoes this claim­ing “frag­ile economies” with low vac­ci­na­tion rates (ours is still just 20 per cent) have been set back by at least a decade by the pan­dem­ic.

Vac­ci­na­tions changed every­thing for Chi­na: 40 per cent of 1.3 bil­lion peo­ple vaxxed; The US: 60 per cent of 328 mil­lion peo­ple vaxxed; The UK: 88-90 per cent of 66 mil­lion peo­ple vaxxed. Their economies are bounc­ing back, with the US and Chi­na poised to make up a quar­ter of the growth in 2021. (BBC)

In T&T, with the avail­abil­i­ty of vac­cines na­tion­wide in mass vac­ci­na­tion cen­tres with­out ap­point­ments, we can get back on our feet, like the US, Chi­na, UK and oth­er parts of the world.

Our hur­dle: an­ti-vaxxers.

An­ti-vaxxers, here (like every­where) who at­tack vac­ci­na­tion with zeal fer­vent­ly be­lieve (with blind ab­solute faith usu­al­ly re­served on­ly for God) in a glob­al con­spir­a­cy against them, in­volv­ing me­dia, gov­ern­ments, med­ical prac­ti­tion­ers, sci­en­tists, big phar­ma, and the Dev­il, which com­bined will use the vac­cine to put chips in peo­ple, to track, mag­ne­tise, ster­ilise, kill, con­trol, turn them in­to hors­es, mark peo­ple with the Dev­il us­ing “an ex­per­i­men­tal” vac­cine.

I tried to un­der­stand why an­ti-vaxxers are im­mune to im­ages of fu­ner­al pyres in In­dia, the mass graves in Italy, the dead on the streets of Brazil; re­sis­tant to the sto­ries of an­ti-vaxxers on ven­ti­la­tors, dy­ing and beg­ging peo­ple to vac­ci­nate.

The pic­ture that emerges of an­ti-vaxxers is a mass of dis­pos­sessed peo­ple con­sis­tent­ly robbed of agency; an­gry peo­ple (ex­plain­ing on­line abuse) de­prived of good gov­er­nance, se­cure jobs, health care and ed­u­ca­tion, se­cu­ri­ty.

An­ti-vaxxers protest isn’t against a COVID vac­cine but about fear, mis­trust (un­der­stand­able) and rage against the au­thor­i­ties so in­tense they would rather die of COVID than com­ply with a gov­ern­ment they be­lieve has failed them. They don’t fear the jab. They fear au­thor­i­ty and gov­ern­ments.

More treach­er­ous­ly, ed­u­cat­ed pow­er-hun­gry en­ti­tled peo­ple are al­so lever­ag­ing vac­cine hes­i­tan­cy to cre­ate dis­sent and un­rest by feed­ing fear and con­spir­a­cy the­o­ries to bid for pop­ulist pow­er.

Take Op­po­si­tion leader Per­sad-Bisses­sar who says the sun cures COVID, and Dr Fuad

Khan who likens cit­i­zens vac­cine com­pli­ance with Nazi Ger­many. They are play­ing pol­i­tics with lives. Not dis­sim­i­lar to coun­ties like the UK, US and Cana­da, who by hoard­ing cer­tain vac­cines and ban­ning oth­er WHO-ap­proved vac­cines are us­ing de­vel­op­ing coun­tries in a nasty post-colo­nial trade war with In­dia and Chi­na.

Ask an­ti-vaxxers for a source for their bizarre claims (see above) and they will rude­ly say they are “not your slave,” they “don’t have time,”and tell you “do your re­search or call you names.” The truth is they don’t know.

I checked.

In March 2021, The Cen­ter for Coun­ter­ing Dig­i­tal Hate (CCDH) (a non-prof­it and

non-gov­ern­men­tal or­gan­i­sa­tion) un­veiled 12 on­line per­son­al­i­ties–the

‘dis­in­for­ma­tion dozen’ who have a com­bined fol­low­ing of 59 mil­lion peo­ple across

all on­line plat­forms–but most­ly Face­book. The CCDH re­ports the ‘dis­in­for­ma­tion

dozen’ don’t have “rel­e­vant med­ical ex­per­tise” but ‘line’ their pock­ets with their prod­ucts claim­ing to cure the virus.

The 12 in­flu­encers spread mis­in­for­ma­tion about vac­cine safe­ty while down­play­ing the dan­ger of the pan­dem­ic.

The ‘dis­in­for­ma­tion dozen’ in­clude physi­cians prac­tis­ing pseu­do­science, a body­builder, a well­ness blog­ger, a re­li­gious zealot, and, no­tably, Robert F Kennedy Jr, John F Kennedy’s nephew. Kennedy links vac­cines to autism and 5G broad­band cel­lu­lar net­works to the coro­n­avirus pan­dem­ic.

Kennedy was re­moved from In­sta­gram but not Face­book.

For the con­spir­a­cy the­o­rists to find so much easy fu­el to their fire of dis­in­for­ma­tion, gov­ern­ments glob­al­ly must re­flect on how bad­ly they have let down their peo­ple, that the gap in gov­ern­ment sup­port is filled by a dozen self-serv­ing crooks. Now more than ever, gov­ern­ments must reach out to their dis­pos­sessed and an­gry cit­i­zens and give them hope. Our lives de­pend on it.

