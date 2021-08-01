Ayannah Fleming…FINDING FREEDOM

Entornointeligente.com / In 2018, at­tor­ney Ayan­nah Flem­ing packed her bags and jet­ted off to Nicaragua on a two-week ad­ven­ture as part of a trav­el ex­pe­ri­ence called “Un­set­tled”. She would live with strangers of var­i­ous ages and na­tion­al­i­ties, find­ing kin­ship with these peo­ple who were at a sim­i­lar place in life. They were all seek­ing some­thing new. By the time she re­turned to Trinidad, Flem­ing was con­vinced that she want­ed to shift her ca­reer path and live more bold­ly.

“One of the things that I took away from the ex­pe­ri­ence was liv­ing bold­ly. That is one of the cor­ner­stones of liv­ing “Un­set­tled.” It’s grab­bing life by the horns and just tak­ing every op­por­tu­ni­ty and rel­ish­ing it; not be­ing afraid of mak­ing de­ci­sions about your life,” she told Sun­day Guardian.

“Be­fore I left, my work­ing arrange­ment was reg­u­lar. As an at­tor­ney-at-law you work long hours, long days, week­ends, pub­lic hol­i­days. It’s a very de­mand­ing pro­fes­sion, but by the time I got back, I was like: no, that’s not what I want for my­self.”

As a civ­il lawyer, Flem­ing en­gaged in le­gal work un­der a se­nior at­tor­ney in cham­bers ad­vis­ing clients and man­ag­ing a heavy case­load of com­plex com­mer­cial lit­i­ga­tion mat­ters. On her re­turn from Nicaragua, she ap­proached her boss, whom she de­scribed as “very un­der­stand­ing and lov­ing” and he agreed for her to work three days a week. She still does lit­i­ga­tion, how­ev­er, her fo­cus now is on front-end tasks like draw­ing up con­tracts and be­ing in­volved with clients be­fore mat­ters go to court.

She now has more time to de­vote to her moth­er’s hair sa­lon, Le Monde de Paula Ltd where she as­sists in every as­pect of the busi­ness, es­pe­cial­ly man­age­ment. She par­tic­u­lar­ly en­joys en­gag­ing with cus­tomers. Re­cent­ly, they opened their own dis­trib­u­tor­ship for hair prod­ucts.

“It’s a very re­fresh­ing thing to just get away from the con­stant law and I en­joy it tremen­dous­ly.”

Flem­ing has al­so tried her hand at plant­i­ng cu­cum­bers, toma­toes, pas­sion fruit and a man­go tree, and plans to delve deep­er in­to farm­ing. She nur­tures “pro­found” re­spect for farm­ers with whom she has formed re­la­tion­ships from her week­ly trips to the mar­ket and has adopt­ed the mantra of one farmer: “I may not al­ways have mon­ey, but I al­ways have some­thing to eat.” Flem­ing con­sid­ers this to be the ul­ti­mate de­c­la­ra­tion of free­dom.

Back in 2017 Flem­ing had been prac­tis­ing law for about four years and longed for a change. Stuck at a cross­road, she was con­tem­plat­ing her next move when fate lit­er­al­ly struck.

“(Ear­li­er), I had been pre­tend­ing to be an elec­tri­cian and a bulb ex­plod­ed over me right where I was sleep­ing. I had to be hos­pi­talised, get a tetanus shot and had to use crutch­es be­cause my left foot had been in­jured and I couldn’t walk for a month,” she re­called.

“I had a whole month to fig­ure things out and of course, I had seen this “Un­set­tled” ex­pe­ri­ence ad­ver­tised on so­cial me­dia. The con­cept is you and com­plete strangers liv­ing to­geth­er for a pe­ri­od of time. I de­cid­ed: yeah, this is the thing I need to do to as­sess where I am in my life.”

Flem­ing em­barked on her ad­ven­ture to Nicaragua with­out fear of kid­nap­ping or hu­man traf­fick­ing, fly­ing via Mi­a­mi, Flori­da. The on­ly time she be­came con­cerned for her safe­ty was when she re­alised that the trip to the Surf Sanc­tu­ary in the south-west­ern part of the coun­try where she would stay, was a two-hour taxi ride from the air­port with just her and the non-Eng­lish-speak­ing taxi dri­ver.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com