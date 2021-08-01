Ayannah Fleming…FINDING FREEDOM

Entornointeligente.com / In 2018, attorney Ayannah Fleming packed her bags and jetted off to Nicaragua on a two-week adventure as part of a travel experience called “Unsettled”. She would live with strangers of various ages and nationalities, finding kinship with these people who were at a similar place in life. They were all seeking something new. By the time she returned to Trinidad, Fleming was convinced that she wanted to shift her career path and live more boldly.
“One of the things that I took away from the experience was living boldly. That is one of the cornerstones of living “Unsettled.” It’s grabbing life by the horns and just taking every opportunity and relishing it; not being afraid of making decisions about your life,” she told Sunday Guardian.
“Before I left, my working arrangement was regular. As an attorney-at-law you work long hours, long days, weekends, public holidays. It’s a very demanding profession, but by the time I got back, I was like: no, that’s not what I want for myself.”
As a civil lawyer, Fleming engaged in legal work under a senior attorney in chambers advising clients and managing a heavy caseload of complex commercial litigation matters. On her return from Nicaragua, she approached her boss, whom she described as “very understanding and loving” and he agreed for her to work three days a week. She still does litigation, however, her focus now is on front-end tasks like drawing up contracts and being involved with clients before matters go to court.
She now has more time to devote to her mother’s hair salon, Le Monde de Paula Ltd where she assists in every aspect of the business, especially management. She particularly enjoys engaging with customers. Recently, they opened their own distributorship for hair products.
“It’s a very refreshing thing to just get away from the constant law and I enjoy it tremendously.”
Fleming has also tried her hand at planting cucumbers, tomatoes, passion fruit and a mango tree, and plans to delve deeper into farming. She nurtures “profound” respect for farmers with whom she has formed relationships from her weekly trips to the market and has adopted the mantra of one farmer: “I may not always have money, but I always have something to eat.” Fleming considers this to be the ultimate declaration of freedom.
Back in 2017 Fleming had been practising law for about four years and longed for a change. Stuck at a crossroad, she was contemplating her next move when fate literally struck.
“(Earlier), I had been pretending to be an electrician and a bulb exploded over me right where I was sleeping. I had to be hospitalised, get a tetanus shot and had to use crutches because my left foot had been injured and I couldn’t walk for a month,” she recalled.
“I had a whole month to figure things out and of course, I had seen this “Unsettled” experience advertised on social media. The concept is you and complete strangers living together for a period of time. I decided: yeah, this is the thing I need to do to assess where I am in my life.”
Fleming embarked on her adventure to Nicaragua without fear of kidnapping or human trafficking, flying via Miami, Florida. The only time she became concerned for her safety was when she realised that the trip to the Surf Sanctuary in the south-western part of the country where she would stay, was a two-hour taxi ride from the airport with just her and the non-English-speaking taxi driver.
