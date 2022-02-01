Entornointeligente.com / More than two years into a pandemic that seems never-ending, there are increasing signs that the public is lurching toward a tipping point.
Blatant flouting of the public health regulations is not to be condoned in any form but neither should the many signs of pandemic fatigue be ignored. To do either would be to send the population into a much more difficult place than it already is with the rapid community spread of Omicron.
There have been strong reactions to reports of a J’Ouvert style street party in which hundreds of residents from a community in Mt D’or participated early Sunday morning.
According to numerous accounts, the illegal pre-dawn celebrations involved DJs blasting ‘Trinibad’ music through public address systems and large numbers of revellers covered in mud and paint.
Considering the planning and coordination required to pull off an event of this scale, it is worrying that it was not picked up and acted on early by law enforcement.
However, this open-air party, attended by a huge crowd with music being played at high volume in those early hours, went on for quite some time before the police were alerted and intervened.
This illegal J’Ouvert bore all the hallmarks of a super spreader event—the participants were maskless, there was no social distancing and they were congregating in large numbers.
Unfortunately, this may not have been an isolated event. There have been many reports of illegal limes or parties ever since the advent of COVID-19 and the introduction of laws prohibiting large gatherings. In response, there have been police raids, arrests and laying of charges and there are currently matters pending before the courts.
However, enforcement of the relevant laws, while necessary, should not be the only course of action in response to these public health breaches. It may be time for the authorities to consider changes of strategy in response to what seems to be widespread ‘pandemic fatigue.’
The large stretches of time citizens have had to endure in lockdown, the many months of curfew last year and ongoing restrictions on activities have left many frustrated and demotivated. Some people are now so weary of the pandemic and so desensitized to the threat it poses that complacency had set in.
This is beginning to hamper efforts to control the spread of the virus and there is the possibility that all efforts to control COVID-19—many of them implemented at high social and economic costs—could come to nought.
A study done by the World Health Organization (WHO) shows that pandemic fatigue is an expected and natural response to this prolonged public health crisis with all its invasive measures and debilitating effects on large swathes of the population, including those who have not been infected with COVID-19.
It is time for the authorities here, who have been closely adhering to WHO guidelines, to develop plans to discourage these high-risk responses to the ongoing crisis.
An innovative approach is particularly important now because this is the time of year when most citizens would be gearing up for T&T’s biggest national celebration, Carnival.
Therefore, new ways must be found to regain public confidence and get wider support for measures to reduce the epidemiological risk.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian