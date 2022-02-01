Signs of pandemic fatigue

Entornointeligente.com / More than two years in­to a pan­dem­ic that seems nev­er-end­ing, there are in­creas­ing signs that the pub­lic is lurch­ing to­ward a tip­ping point.

Bla­tant flout­ing of the pub­lic health reg­u­la­tions is not to be con­doned in any form but nei­ther should the many signs of pan­dem­ic fa­tigue be ig­nored. To do ei­ther would be to send the pop­u­la­tion in­to a much more dif­fi­cult place than it al­ready is with the rapid com­mu­ni­ty spread of Omi­cron.

There have been strong re­ac­tions to re­ports of a J’Ou­vert style street par­ty in which hun­dreds of res­i­dents from a com­mu­ni­ty in Mt D’or par­tic­i­pat­ed ear­ly Sun­day morn­ing.

Ac­cord­ing to nu­mer­ous ac­counts, the il­le­gal pre-dawn cel­e­bra­tions in­volved DJs blast­ing ‘Trini­bad’ mu­sic through pub­lic ad­dress sys­tems and large num­bers of rev­ellers cov­ered in mud and paint.

Con­sid­er­ing the plan­ning and co­or­di­na­tion re­quired to pull off an event of this scale, it is wor­ry­ing that it was not picked up and act­ed on ear­ly by law en­force­ment.

How­ev­er, this open-air par­ty, at­tend­ed by a huge crowd with mu­sic be­ing played at high vol­ume in those ear­ly hours, went on for quite some time be­fore the po­lice were alert­ed and in­ter­vened.

This il­le­gal J’Ou­vert bore all the hall­marks of a su­per spread­er event—the par­tic­i­pants were mask­less, there was no so­cial dis­tanc­ing and they were con­gre­gat­ing in large num­bers.

Un­for­tu­nate­ly, this may not have been an iso­lat­ed event. There have been many re­ports of il­le­gal limes or par­ties ever since the ad­vent of COVID-19 and the in­tro­duc­tion of laws pro­hibit­ing large gath­er­ings. In re­sponse, there have been po­lice raids, ar­rests and lay­ing of charges and there are cur­rent­ly mat­ters pend­ing be­fore the courts.

How­ev­er, en­force­ment of the rel­e­vant laws, while nec­es­sary, should not be the on­ly course of ac­tion in re­sponse to these pub­lic health breach­es. It may be time for the au­thor­i­ties to con­sid­er changes of strat­e­gy in re­sponse to what seems to be wide­spread ‘pan­dem­ic fa­tigue.’

The large stretch­es of time cit­i­zens have had to en­dure in lock­down, the many months of cur­few last year and on­go­ing re­stric­tions on ac­tiv­i­ties have left many frus­trat­ed and de­mo­ti­vat­ed. Some peo­ple are now so weary of the pan­dem­ic and so de­sen­si­tized to the threat it pos­es that com­pla­cen­cy had set in.

This is be­gin­ning to ham­per ef­forts to con­trol the spread of the virus and there is the pos­si­bil­i­ty that all ef­forts to con­trol COVID-19—many of them im­ple­ment­ed at high so­cial and eco­nom­ic costs—could come to nought.

A study done by the World Health Or­ga­ni­za­tion (WHO) shows that pan­dem­ic fa­tigue is an ex­pect­ed and nat­ur­al re­sponse to this pro­longed pub­lic health cri­sis with all its in­va­sive mea­sures and de­bil­i­tat­ing ef­fects on large swathes of the pop­u­la­tion, in­clud­ing those who have not been in­fect­ed with COVID-19.

It is time for the au­thor­i­ties here, who have been close­ly ad­her­ing to WHO guide­lines, to de­vel­op plans to dis­cour­age these high-risk re­spons­es to the on­go­ing cri­sis.

An in­no­v­a­tive ap­proach is par­tic­u­lar­ly im­por­tant now be­cause this is the time of year when most cit­i­zens would be gear­ing up for T&T’s biggest na­tion­al cel­e­bra­tion, Car­ni­val.

There­fore, new ways must be found to re­gain pub­lic con­fi­dence and get wider sup­port for mea­sures to re­duce the epi­demi­o­log­i­cal risk.

The Trinidad Guardian

