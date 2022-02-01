Minister promises security review after $7m TTPost cheque heist

Entornointeligente.com / One day af­ter $7 mil­lion worth of cheques—com­pris­ing se­nior cit­i­zens pen­sion and state grants—were stolen from a vault at the San­gre Grande TTPost of­fice, Pub­lic Util­i­ties Min­is­ter Mar­vin Gon­za­les has promised to un­der­take a com­pre­hen­sive se­cu­ri­ty as­sess­ment at all TTPost es­tab­lish­ments.

The theft of 1,836 cheques, which is un­der in­ves­ti­ga­tion by the Min­istry of So­cial De­vel­op­ment and Fam­i­ly Ser­vice and the San­gre Grande po­lice, has led Gon­za­les to re­view the in­ter­nal op­er­a­tions and se­cu­ri­ty pro­to­cols at its 31 TTPost of­fices.

Yes­ter­day, So­cial De­vel­op­ment and Fam­i­ly Ser­vices Min­is­ter Don­na Cox, in re­sponse to ques­tions sent by Guardian Me­dia, ex­pressed wor­ry about the val­ue of the cheques stolen.

“The 1,836 cheques amount to ap­prox­i­mate­ly $7 mil­lion,” Cox wrote.

She con­firmed the cheques were stored in a vault.

Pressed if the T&T Po­lice had made a break­through with the case, Cox wrote “the TTPS is con­duct­ing its in­ves­ti­ga­tion.”

On Mon­day, the Min­istry con­firmed in a press re­lease that the cheques were stolen dur­ing a break-in at the post of­fice and its clients would be ad­verse­ly af­fect­ed.

With the as­sis­tance of TTPost, the min­istry com­piled a list­ing of the stolen cheques which was sent to the Cen­tral Bank.

The list­ing was al­so placed on the min­istry’s so­cial me­dia plat­forms and the web­sites of Gov­ern­ment min­istries.

Stake­hold­ers such as su­per­mar­kets and mer­chants who ac­cept the cheques were al­so ad­vised to be on the look­out.

Apol­o­gis­ing to the al­most 2,000 clients who were af­fect­ed by the in­con­ve­nience caused, Cox said ef­forts were be­ing made to have the stolen cheques re­placed.

She said, “The min­istry is man­ag­ing this sit­u­a­tion to en­sure that the du­ra­tion of the de­lay is at min­i­mum. All ef­forts will be made to make the pay­ments to our clients.”

Gon­za­les, on the oth­er hand, said he would speak to TTPost’s board “about un­der­tak­ing a com­pre­hen­sive se­cu­ri­ty as­sess­ment at all TTPost’s es­tab­lish­ments.

“I am al­ready dis­cussing the mat­ter with the chair­man (Ha­keem Ah­mad). The Min­is­ter of So­cial De­vel­op­ment and I will col­lab­o­rate on the se­cu­ri­ty mea­sures to be im­ple­ment­ed,” Gon­za­les said.

De­scrib­ing the mat­ter as wor­ry­ing, Cox said she was deeply con­cerned “par­tic­u­lar­ly about the se­cu­ri­ty arrange­ments which are in place at our post of­fices. I have since reached out to Min­is­ter Gon­za­les for his in­ter­ven­tion in this re­gard.”

Asked if this was the first time cheques from her min­istry had been stolen at this post of­fice, Cox wrote “the min­istry can­not say at this time.”

Ques­tioned if any of the stolen cheques had been cashed, Cox wrote, “the min­istry is not aware at this time.”

Cox plead­ed with clients to sign up at any of the min­istry’s of­fices or com­mer­cial banks for the Di­rect De­posit Sys­tem where grants are de­posit­ed di­rect­ly in­to the bank ac­counts in the name of clients.

This trans­ac­tion, Cox said, is a safe, re­li­able, proven and con­fi­den­tial method of re­ceiv­ing pay­ment.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

