DPP orders inquest into death of boy, 10

Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard has ordered an inquest into the death of ten-year-old Christian Liverpool.
Liverpool was shot dead on Thursday at his family’s home on Bernard Street, Arima.
The DPP’s instructions were given yesterday afternoon after a file was submitted by investigators yesterday afternoon for instructions on the way forward.
Christian, who was a Standard Four pupil of the Arima New Government Primary School, was shot in the face.
Investigators said that a close male relative was arrested that same night after he allegedly went in hiding and was later found.
Police were said to be working on three theories which claimed that Christian was allegedly deliberately shot, he was playing with a gun when it accidentally went off and thirdly, Christian was allegedly shot during an attempt to disarm him.
Christian’s aunt yesterday told Guardian Media that the family is still very distraught and requested to be left alone “in peace.”
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian