DPP orders inquest into death of boy, 10

Di­rec­tor of Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tions Roger Gas­pard has or­dered an in­quest in­to the death of ten-year-old Chris­t­ian Liv­er­pool.

Liv­er­pool was shot dead on Thurs­day at his fam­i­ly’s home on Bernard Street, Ari­ma.

The DPP’s in­struc­tions were giv­en yes­ter­day af­ter­noon af­ter a file was sub­mit­ted by in­ves­ti­ga­tors yes­ter­day af­ter­noon for in­struc­tions on the way for­ward.

Chris­t­ian, who was a Stan­dard Four pupil of the Ari­ma New Gov­ern­ment Pri­ma­ry School, was shot in the face.

In­ves­ti­ga­tors said that a close male rel­a­tive was ar­rest­ed that same night af­ter he al­leged­ly went in hid­ing and was lat­er found.

Po­lice were said to be work­ing on three the­o­ries which claimed that Chris­t­ian was al­leged­ly de­lib­er­ate­ly shot, he was play­ing with a gun when it ac­ci­den­tal­ly went off and third­ly, Chris­t­ian was al­leged­ly shot dur­ing an at­tempt to dis­arm him.

Chris­t­ian’s aunt yes­ter­day told Guardian Me­dia that the fam­i­ly is still very dis­traught and re­quest­ed to be left alone “in peace.”

