Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) has raked in more than J$40-million since the start of the second traffic ticket amnesty.Head of Communications at TAJ, Meris Haughton, told the Financial Report that between November 27 and December 18, the agency has collected $43.9 million.Haughton said that amount was from roughly 22,000 transactions.The Traffic Ticket Amnesty ends on January 13."What I would like to encourage people to do is not to wait until the due date. They still have a few days leading up to the 13th of January. We are also encouraging persons to use our online platform - it's a pretty simple process. We have had positive feedback from persons, who have said that they find it so much easier to pay online," she said.

