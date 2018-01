© David Osio

Dr. Lucien Jones, Deputy Chairman of the Road Safety Council, says some of the vehicles are defective and may contribute to the high levels of road fatalities. "A couple years ago, we had a spectacular crash on the Mandela where a car broke in half after colliding with another car and burst into flames.These concerns have been around for some time now and we want to make sure that those cars that we're importing for the Jamaican public are safe cars and therefore, when a car crashes it doesn't break into several pieces and it doesn't burst into flames," he explained, adding that this is especially true for vehicles being imported to serve the transportation sector. Dr.Jones has insisted that more roads need to be built with medians, clearly separating each direction of traffic as this will also reduce some road crashes."If you're driving on a road that has a median, it is almost impossible for you to meet in a head on collision," he argued. He said discussions are taking place with the National Works Agency (NWA) and the government to put the infrastructure in place "that makes it very difficult for people when they crash to die or to have serious injuries."

