/ Scores of passengers travelling to Kingston’s Norman Manley International Airport might have missed their flights on Monday night due to a traffic jam on Palisadoes Road which leads to the airport.The problem was reportedly brought about by the fact that patrons at a party in the vicinity of airport parked improperly initially, and was compounded later when they were leaving the party in an disorganised manner.One person, booked on a Cayman Airways flight, scheduled to depart at 8.00 p.m., spoke to RJR News shortly after 9 o’clock, while still stuck in traffic.She said the airline had initially decided to delay the flight for one hour, but with that hour having expired, there was uncertainty whether there had been a further extension.It’s understood that the party had been approved by the Kingston & St. Andrew Municipal Corporation, but according to RJR News sources, there were insufficient police personnel on hand to direct traffic.The problem was made worse by the presence of a disabled passenger bus operated by the Jamaica Urban Transit Authority.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi