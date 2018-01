/ Communications director of Netball Jamaica (NJ) Wayne Lewis said that the organisation will be moving very swiftly in naming the coaches of the national senior women's team.The contracts of both Sasher-Gaye Henry and Marvette Anderson, who were both named interim coaches last July, following the resignation of the Jermaine Allison-McCracken, expired at the end of December.The outspoken Lewis told The Gleaner that the association would be meeting very soon in a bid to discuss the coaching situation."It is very important because it is a very integral part of the setup in the preparations for the girls for the Commonwealth Games and the Quad series," said Lewis."It is a pity that is has not been settled already in terms of confirming the coach," he said.Lewis added: "However, we have not met as a board since the annual general meeting (AGM) in December, and we are looking forward to meeting, so we are just waiting on the president to set the date for the [continuation of last month's] AGM in January in order for us to settle on this."FAST5 SILVERHenry, who was Allison-McCracken's assistant, along with Anderson, guided the Sunshine Girls to silver at the Fast5 Netball World Series, which was held in Melbourne, Australia, last October.The Sunshine Girls' silver-medal performance came following their disappointing 1-1 series draw against Barbados on homesoil in April.Lewis said Henry, a former national player, and Anderson, a veteran local coach, have shown that they have to ability to guide the team in the right direction and he expects the organisation to extend their contracts."I can't imagine that there will be any issue around extending the coaches' contracts because these coaches have certainly done well since they took over, so I don't see a reason why there will be any issue selecting these coaches," Lewis said.The Sunshine Girls, who are ranked fourth in the world, are set to resume training in the coming days as they continue their preparations for the Quad Series, which will be held from March 21 to 24 in New Zealand, and the Commonwealth Games from April 4 to 15 in Australia.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi