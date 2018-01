/ One of the graduates from the recent Jamaica Racing Commission's Trainers' Programme became the first from the batch to saddle a winner at Caymanas Park on Monday's New Year's Day card. Anthony Dixon who was one of 22 trainers who recently received their licences, celebrated victory in one of three trophy races on the card.His 10 year old bay mare Moneyneversleep who was sent off as the 3-5 favourite, landed the McKay Security Limited Trophy for $180,000 claimers over 9 furlongs and 25 yards for a purse of $1 million. Moneyneversleep was ridden by three-time champion jockey Dane Nelson.Elsewhere on the programme, the 6-5 favourite Awesome Destiny was made to work hard for victory in the Fan Appreciation Day Trophy.Awesome Destiny who was ridden by apprentice Dane Dawkins for trainer Gary Subratie, experienced traffic problems in the stretch drive but eventually got home by half-a-length in the Overnight Allowance contest for 3 year old and up over 9 furlongs and 25 yards.Meanwhile, Diligent" at 5-2 with apprentice Oneil Scott riding for trainer Patrick Lynch, captured the New Year's Day Trophy, a Restricted Allowance 3 contest over 6-and-a-half furlongs. Nelson and Scott each had two wins among the jockeys while no trainer had more than one win. Racing continues on Saturday.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi