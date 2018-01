/ Nick Saban is back in his comfort zone.Let others run up the points. He'll take a defensive slugfest every time.Especially when it gives Alabama another shot at a national title.In a game where every yard was a struggle, the Crimson Tide defenders took matters into their own hands. They accounted for a pair of touchdowns just 13 seconds apart in the third quarter to turn an offensive slog into a 24-6 rout of defending national champion Clemson in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi