/ Allie Binns, the former Jamaica and West Indies wicket-keeper /batsman, died in Fort Lauderdale on Friday after suffering from an earlier stroke.Binns, who was born on July 24, 1929, first played for Melbourne, then St George's College Old Boys, then Jamaica, and later for the West Indies.An integral part of the Jamaica team, Binns first represented the country in 1950 as a wicketkeeper, and although he batted regularly at number seven, he appeared as early as number four in the batting before retiring in 1957.A good, confident, reliable wicket-keeper, Binns was known mostly for his quick stumping.It was, however, his solid, dependable batting for Jamaica which won him an indelible place in Jamaica's cricket history.In 17 matches for Jamaica, he scored 1,265 runs at an average of 46.85 with four exquisite centuries and took 29 catches while making 12 stumpings.After scoring 100 not out and 73 against Barbados at Kensington Oval in 1952, Binns went to Bourda, and with Neville Bonitto, 207 not out, made 157 in a fifth-wicket partnership of 283 as Jamaica replied strongly to British Guiana's (BG) 609 with 535 for six declared.At Bourda also, in 1956, after BG's 601 for five declared with Bruce Paraideau hitting 111, Rohan Kanhai 129, Basil Butcher 154 not out, and Joe Solomon 114 not out, he partnered Collie Smith in a fifth-wicket stand of 232 runs, Smith 109 and Binns 151 not out, as Jamaica replied with 469.Although he never attained such heights in a Test career of five Test matches, against India, Australia, and New Zealand and in which he averaged just 9.14 while taking 14 catches and making three stumpings, Binns was at his brilliant best for Jamaica against Australia at Melbourne Park in 1955.With the batsmen the quality of J. K. Holt Jr, Allan Rae, Arthur Bonitto, and Frank Worrell, Jamaica, batting first, were sliding at 81 for five replying to Australia's 453 when Binns joined Smith in a brilliant exhibition of batting against an attack of Ray Lindwall, Keith Miller, Bill Johnston, Alan Davidson, Ian Johnson, and Richie Benaud.When the exhibition ended, Smith had scored 169, Binns 151, the partnership had posted 277 runs, and Jamaica ended on 474 and in the lead.