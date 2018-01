/ The new year was welcomed with yet another fine display of amazing fireworks at Jamaica's historic Kingston Waterfront, starting at midnight on Monday, January 1, 2018. The theme for Fireworks on the Waterfront was Rock the GLOW: G for growth, L for love, O for opportunities, and W for wealth.But before the skyline erupted in its now customary New Year collage of splendour, the numerous patrons were treated to performances from a number of Jamaican artistes against a spectacular backdrop.There were three sections to the extravaganza. The acts in the third section reflected the wide target audience. The performances were just as great as the backdrop. They included sets by Levy's Heritage, Lubert Levy, Half Pint, Jahmiel, Kabaka Pyramid, Kevin Downswell and DJ Nicholas. The last was making his debut performance at Fireworks on the Waterfront."It's a beautiful event," he said. "The fireworks … and it is a family type entertainment with a family type atmosphere. The intention in hosting it is good."Taking the opportunity to minister, the Jamaican gospel artiste used his set as a platform to urge "Anything preventing you from seeking God, cut it off.""You have no authority to take life" he continued, in addressing the escalation of murder in Jamaica. And he shared a powerful testimony before singing Sad Story .Resident emcee Miss Kitty was her usual illustration of wit, while Urban Development Corporation neighbour and one of its partners, Digicel, used the show to announce the winners of its Christmas promotion.Grandeur of fireworksThe event's grandeur was not lost on Spanish Town resident Tresia Anderson, a regular patron of Fireworks on the Waterfront. She arrived at 5:00 p.m. in order to get a coveted spot. "This year is nice. It is bigger and better. The VIP area and the general setting is nice," Anderson told The Gleaner .The 'nice setting' was no coincidence. The annual event is organised by UDC. Lorna Clarke UDC's director of corporate communications, told The Gleaner that each year they plan how to make the event better. "We start planning immediately after each event, but in earnest in June," she said.This resulted in the showcase boasting a stage with more depth, sporting a dome-shaped roof complemented by a VIP area that spanned the width of the eastern section of the transformed Ocean Boulevard, as well as a tastefully decorated Harbour Lounge inside the UDC's headquarters."Growth will create more love and love will create more opportunities, and all of that combine with wealth. Not in terms of material things, but in relationships. We just want Jamaica to be aglow," Clarke said. She further explained that the theme is significant as in March, the UDC will be celebrating '50 years of making development happen'.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi