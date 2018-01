/ THE EDITOR, Sir:Let us all pledge to make 2018 the year we seriously tackle crime and corruption in a united and collaborative fashion.To begin with, we need to put a stop to 'giving a bligh' to any and everyone who breaks the law and seriously determine which laws need to be repealed or updated to be more relevant to 21st Century.We also need to address the imbalance between the haves and have nots and, in particular, use some of the National Housing Trust funds to address the upgrading of squatter settlements and provide titles for persons living in ghettos that have no chance of being redeveloped.Peace, love, collaboration and understanding must rule in 2018.Robert StephensCon Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi