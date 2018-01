/ The West Indies will have to wait until Wednesday to salvage some pride in the New Zealand tour as rain ruined the second T20 International against the hosts in Mount Maunganui with the game being declared a no-result. The West Indies had been seeking to level the three match series but persistent rain had the final say in the first international match of 2018. New Zealand reached 102-4 off nine overs when play was halted. Colin Munroe with a quick-fire 66 off just 23 balls was the top scorer for the Kiwis. Sheldon Cotterel, Samuel Badree, Kesrick Williams and Ashley Nurse took a wicket each for the Windies. The result means the West Indies are still winless on the tour of New Zealand, after seven international matches and two practice games. The third and final T20 international takes place on Wednesday.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi