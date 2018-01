/ Usain Bolt's world records will not be beaten for at least another decade according to former 200 and 400 metre world record holder, American Michael Johnson. Johnson, who saw his 200 metre world record last for over a decade before being broken by Bolt, says he doesn't believe any current sprinter will surpass the 19.19 or 9.58 second marks set by bolt back in 2009. Jamaica's 8-time Olympic champion Bolt is among seven nominees for the RJR Gleaner Sports Foundation National Sportsman of the Year Award. Bolt is up against fellow athlete and world champion hurdler Omar McLeod, cricketers Chris Gayle, Nikita Miller and Chadwick Walton, as well as footballer Andre Blake and squash player Chris Binnie. The RJR Gleaner National Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year Awards Ceremony will take place on January 19 at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi