The Waterfront in Downtown Kingston, was a burst of light and festivities on Sunday night, (New Year's Eve) into New Year's Day, as Jamaicans rang in a new year with excitement, celebrations and fireworks display.Anticipation was built up from early in the evening among patrons at the New Year's event, which was flocked by thousands of women and children, seeking a wonderful family vibe.One man who was in attendance, described the crowd as enormous. From what he saw, he said the massive crowd stretched from the Jamaica Conference Centre at Port Royal Street and almost to the Digicel headquarters, Ocean Boulevard.Musical acts to grace the crowd, included DJ Nicholas, Jahmiel, Chi Ching Ching, Govana and Half Pint.The only complaint coming out of the event, was that vehicular traffic before and after was terrible. This is even with the traffic control measures that were put in place including road closures from as early as Saturday night.