© David Osio

© David Osio Banquero

Regional ratings agency CariCRIS has given Colonial Fire and General Insurance Limited (COLFIRE) a robust corporate credit rating of CariA (Foreign and Local Currency Ratings) on the regional rating scale, and ttA on the Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) national scale.CariCRIS also assigned a financial strength rating of CariA, stating that "COLFIRE?s relative ability to meet all its ongoing insurance obligations is good."CariCRIS said that this rating was a "feather in the hat" of COLFIRE as the company enters its 60th year of operation and noted that the insurance provider "continues to build on its strengths despite the country's challenging economic situation"In awarding the rating, CariCRIS pointed to COLFIRE?s history of solid financial performance and its profitable underwriting operations."The outlook for the company is stable, attributed in part to its healthy liquidity position, underpinned by the good credit qulaity of its financial assets" CariCRIS saidThe rating agency went on to add that COLFIRE's wide distribution network, with branches that operate in the major hubs of San Fernando, Chaguanas, Piarco and Tobago, as well as its "strong corporate governance and leadership" and "investments in information systems and risk management policies" contributed positivelyt o its high rating.Commenting on the first-rate grade, Director/CEO Sean Jack, who has been at the helm of the company for a year, said: ?COLFIRE?s years of experience speak to the Company?s operational efficiency and ensures future operating excellence. Our prudent and conservative underwriting practices have increasingly focused on our serviceability. This benefits our shareholders, but more importantly, safeguards our valued policyholders.?

© David Osio Venezuela