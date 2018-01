© David Osio

Assistant Sports Editor Former national standout Sandhya Moll, together with Isabella Powell, Gabriella Marhue, Annabella Hill, Scarlett Selby and Kimberly Harrylagan shared top honours when the T&T Equestrian Association (T&TEA) concluded its 2017 season with an award ceremony to honour all its athletes for their performances and contributions at Luisa Fernandes-Chapman?s residence, Lady Chancellor on December 8.Athletes were also recognised on the evening?s programme for their outstanding performances in Dressage and Showjumping from the T&TEA final event for the year which took place on November 18, at Saddle Valley Stables, Santa Cruz. Riders and jumpers competed in the Novice, Maiden, Beginner and Lead/Off lead line categories.The outstanding athletes took part in both dressage and showjumping events, however, while Moll, who is also a coach, topped the Novice Level category with 220 points. It was Marhue of San Antonio and Saddle Valley Stables who amassed the most points (360) for the past season, while Powell, a teenager of Saddle Valley, accumulated the second most points (330) to lead the Maiden Level Junior class.Hill, a nine-year-old of San Antonio Stables, totalled 310 points for the top spot in the Beginner Level category among juniors.TTEA JUMPING LEAGUE END OF YEAR AWARDS 2017NOVICE LEVEL-ADULT Champion Sandhya Moll 220 pts Reserved Champion Natalie Rapier 210 pts Jordanne Brown 90 points 3rd Sydney Navarro 10 points 4th MAIDEN LEVEL ? JUNIOR Champion Isabella Powell 330 pts Reserved Champion Meaghan Khoury 200 pts Katie Darlow 200 points Forfeit MAIDEN LEVEL ? SENIOR Champion Gabrielle Marhue 360 pts Reserved Champion Jessica Morton 330 pts Gia Borely 280 points 3rd Asha Bansee 280 points 3rd Natalie Rapier 110 points 4th Kemlyn Gower-Alum 100 ponts 5th Amy Costelloe 90 points 6th BEGINNER LEVEL-JUNIOR Champion Annabella Hill 310 pts Reserved Champions Zoe Rutherford 210 pts Chloe Bain 210 pts Charlotte Mack 200 pts 3rd Justynne Fletcher 180 points 4th Sophia Samaroo 160 points 5th Joanne Benjamin 100 points 6th Myrisa Maundy 100 points 6th Alianna Gunness 100 points 6th Jamie Fletcher 90 points 7th Jessica Pagee 30 points 8th Georgina Boos 10 points 9th BEGINNER LEVEL-SENIOR Champion Kimberly Harrylagan 110 pts Reserved Champion Avalene Stuart 100 pts LEAD-LINE/OFF LEAD LINE LEVEL-JUNIOR Champion Scarlett Selby 230 pts Seanna George 110 points 2nd Sianne D?Abreau 110 points 2nd Caitlyn Sebastian 100 points 3rd Milla Aleong 90 points 4t Ella Aleong 70 points 5th Matthew Marhue 50 points 6th Chloe Bain 110 points Forfeit Georgina Boos 110 points Forfeit Jamie Fletcher 60 points Forfeit Justynne Fletcher 60 points Forfeit Zoe Rutherford 80 points Forfeit Sophia Samaroo 10 points Forfeit

