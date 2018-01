© David Osio

Mt Hope Women?s Hospital saw the birth of the country?s first baby for 2018 but the mothers of the newborns were all nervous of the country?s crime climate and how they will protect their children.They have all vowed to guide their children along the right path through their growing up years and instil religious values.Jewel Murray, 27, of St Joseph, gave birth to her second child, a baby boy at 12.17 am at a weight of seven pounds five ounces.Speaking with the T&T Guardian yesterday, Murray said she wished her baby, named Jahané Arnold, all God?s blessings. The name, she said, was chosen because of its meaning ?Holder of the World.?Little Jahané?s beaming grandmother, Juliet Murray said she intends to see to it that her grandson is guided on the correct path in life.?Parents and all adults around must take better care of your kids today. Children must be brought up in a strong spiritual path so that they can be conscious of God, good and evil and stay away from evil,? she said.Murray?s sister, Gaynelle wished for her nephew to be intelligent, knowledgeable and understanding.His little sister, Destiny, who is just four years is said to be at home waiting patiently for the arrival of her new brother.First-time mother, Keshana Delandro, 19, of Santa Cruz gave birth to Andy King Phillip at 1.11 am.She said her prayer is for the crime situation in T&T to ?cool down.??It is a scary world out there and I just pray that crime goes down so that my baby boy can grow up in a safe environment,? Delandro said.?It is best for parents to talk to their children and show them the reality of life and tell them of the consequences that they can face if they choose to go along the path of crime?it is time for parents to stop hiding the reality of life,? she said.Baby Andy?s father, Anderson Phillip, 27, wished his son, who is his second child, health and prosperity.Meanwhile, proud parents Sheena Khan and her husband, Jason welcomed the new addition to their family, their third child, Emily Khan, who was born at 1.21 am weighing five pounds 15 ounces.The Khan?s said little Emily was their New Year wish come true.The Eastern Regional Health Authority welcomed the first baby to be born at the Sangre Grande Hospital at 2.15 am.The healthy baby boy, who weighed eight pounds, was born to Keisha Johnson from Matura.Ronald Tsoi-a-Fatt, chief executive officer, was on hand to congratulate Johnson and present her with a hamper filled with baby products.Johnson thanked the staff at the Sangre Grande Hospital for the safe delivery of her baby boy.Two babies were born at the Sangre Grande Hospital and at the Port-of-Spain General Hospital, five babies were born.

