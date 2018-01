© David Osio

© David Osio Banquero

© David Osio

© David Osio Banquero

© David Osio

© David Osio Banquero

© David Osio

© David Osio Banquero

© David Osio

© David Osio Banquero

© David Osio

© David Osio Banquero

© David Osio

© David Osio Banquero

© David Osio

© David Osio Banquero

Most mothers know that giving birth is quite unpredictable, but for Point Fortin couple Melissa and Lyndel Pompey, they found that out when their son Jadon was born four minutes after reaching a hospital bed.Jadon Caleb Nathan Pompey, born at 8.09 am yesterday, was the Pompey?s second child and the second to be born at hospitals under the South West Regional Health Authority. There were three babies born at the San Fernando General Hospital yesterday, but the Area Hospital, Point Fortin recorded none up to noon.However, nurses said there was a possibility of more births on the day which many believe is an indicator of how the rest of their year would turn out.Sleeping in his cot with a smirk on his face, little did he know of the drama his parents endured. Originally scheduled to be born on December 31, his mother spent the Old Year?s Day at home relaxing with family.Deciding to skip church because Melissa was at full term, the family did their devotions at home.Melissa, a compliance officer at the National Insurance Board, said at 10 pm, she began experiencing excruciating pain and when it became unbearable, she and Lyndel went to the Area Hospital.?For two hours I was there with the unbearable pain, but I was not dilated enough.They thought I would have to do a Caesarian Section because the pain was at its peak so they sent me tot he San Fernando General Hospital.At 8.05 we arrived and I got to a bed and at 8.09 he was here,? Melissa said.Despite the worrisome ordeal, the couple was in praise of God and the nurses, who they described as attentive and caring.?To be honest, I am just very happy that he is here safely.It was hard as a man to see my wife in that amount of pain. It was tough, but it?s over and thank God,? Lyndel, a personal banking officer at Scotiabank, told the Guardian.All that remains was to introduce Jadon to his 14-month-old brother, Johnathon.At the other Maternity Ward, South?s first baby of the year at 9.16 am, Cynia Fletcher slept peacefully at her mother, Kerisha Pierre?s bedside.Pierre, a teller at First Citizen?s bank, said Cynia came seven days earlier than she was due and she believes this was a good way to start the year.They were visited by Pierre?s husband, Rostant Fletcher and their first daughter, who was eager to see her baby sister.Although Pierre was still experiencing the pain of undergoing a Caesarian section, she said she was excited with the expansion of their family and was anticipating bringing Cynia back to their Couva home.The third baby, a boy, was born to Angela Richards.

© David Osio Venezuela