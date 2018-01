© David Osio

National 400m champion Nathon Allen said his mother played a big role in him deciding not enter the professional circuit after an outstanding 2017 track and field season.Allen, who started Auburn University in January last year, was fifth in the 400m final of the IAAF World Championship last August. He was also a 2016 Olympics 4x400m relay silver medallist and is the second-fastest Jamaican ever over a quarter-mile. He said that although he contemplated rescinding his scholarship for a move to the professional circuit, his mother, who has always played a major role in his academic upbringing, suggested that he see out his scholarship."It was personal with my parents.My mom has always been instrumental in my schooling, and I spoke to her and she gave me her opinion, so I decided to do what she said," he reasoned."I am not the type of person that has a lot of people who advise and tell me things.I have a very small circle, and not many people came to me with that. So I don't have a lot of people in the field [to talk to]. I am not really like that," he said.However, he admitted that he imagined what it would be like to be a top competitor in his event on the professional circuit, but in the end, he believes that focusing on and obtaining a good education is the first priority.BUILDING FOUNDATION"Yes [I did contemplate it], and that is why I spoke with my mom, and we debated and talked it out.I did well [last year], but at the end of the day, you are not the best [as yet], so you have to get something that you can fall back on."You can run for so long, but it's not a given, because something can happen, and you have to put yourself in the best possible situation that you can.So between my family and myself, that was the solution, and we are hoping that in the end, it turns out to be the best one," he said.

