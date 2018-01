© David Osio

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has reportedly agreed to meet with the Central Executive of the Police Federation. No date has been set for the meeting; however, sources say the highly anticipated meeting could take place as early as this week. The Police Federation wrote to the Prime Minister two weeks ago seeking his intervention after wage talks with the Ministry of Finance collapsed. The Police Federation has rejected the government's 6% per offer over two years.The Ministry has insisted that it cannot offer the cops more than the 6%six with minor adjustments to allowances. The breakdown in talks led to a mass sickout by rank and file members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force. Nearly 3,000 police personnel called in sick.The Parliamentary Opposition and the business community have criticised the Prime Minister for failing to meet with the Federation so far in a bid to end the sickout.Members of the Central Exective of the Federation have declined to speak to the media or to make any public statements on the impasse in order to ensure that the expected meeting with Prime Minister Holness is not derailed.In his New Year's message yesterday, Prime Minister Holness said he will be seeking to arrive at a common ground with the trade unions in the negotiations.

