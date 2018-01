/ The T&T Tourism Business Development Ltd has reported a loss of $487,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2017Chairman, Jerry Hospedales in his statement accompanying the abridged financial statements to June 30, 2017, stated the company remained, "focused as a development fund whose core activity emboldens the revitalization and growth of the tourism sector in Tobago."Specifically commenting on the performance of the company, Hospedales said for the first six months, business fulfillment remained, "flat," which was "reflective of the structural adjustment activity within the domestic environment and the renegotiation of tourims-based loan portfolios by local financial institutions."Total assets inclusive of its cash and cash equivalents amounted to $55,453,000 at the end of the six-month period.Nonetheless, the board of directors and its management remained determined to improve "the client engagement and proposal strengthening initiatives which are, designed to intensify letters of undertaking issued, consistent with our client acquisition strategies.""The board expects this process to expand its client portfolio and increase the number of prospective businesses within the tourism value structure."Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi