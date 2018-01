/ "The secret of getting ahead is getting started. The secret to getting started is breaking your complex overwhelming tasks into small manageable tasks and then starting on the first one," notes Author Mark Twain (1835 - 1910).When it comes to the New Year, we set down a list of plans and goals and we call them resolutions. But by Valentine's Day, we've completely forgotten them, or we get overwhelmed.However, Mark Twain gives great advice - break them into small tasks to help you along the way.In fact, discarding the idea of resolutions is something to consider. Sometimes when the new year rolls around, we feel overwhelmed to make dramatic changes, so instead of choosing a real goal that you are passionate about, you tend to choose a weight loss goal or something superficial. Toss the idea or the pressure of thinking that you need to make a resolution in that sense, and just think about who you are and the kind of person you want to become (personally and professionally).LITTLE PLANS,SMALL STEPSThen make little plans and take small steps towards making these goals happen. Get a journal or a notebook something that you can write your thoughts down on, and take it in stages. Make feasible plans two months at a time. Revisit them at the end of each month, to see if you are on target but do not overdo it. Do not make a plan that you cannot financially achieve in that space of time. There is nothing wrong with taking baby steps, as long as you keep moving forward.By December when you do an evaluation, you will see that you are closer to the person that you want to be holistically. Also, you will realise that you might have accomplished much more than you had expected to or would have had you had a set of broad resolutions.American self-help author, Napoleon Hill (October 26, 1883-1970) said it best "Strength and growth come only through continuous effort and struggle." So success is not achieved overnight, taking it in stages and making a continuous effort is all you need.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi