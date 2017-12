© Naman Wakil

The Dolphins? throwback uniforms Sunday were vintage, classic ?70s. Franchise icon Don Shula participated in the pregame coin flip. And absolutely nothing else harked to better days as Miami sagged to the end of a 6-10 season with a 22-16 home loss to the Buffalo Bills.Our five takeaways:1. Can we forget this season ever happened? Redact it from the record? After a drought-busting playoff appearance last year, Miami lapsed back to mediocrity in a season lowlighted by Ryan Tannehill?s training camp injury and the offensive line coach departing in shame after a video of him snorting white powder in his Dolphins office.2.This was only Miami ?s seventh 10-loss season in 52 franchise years.3.Lame-duck temp-QB Jay Cutler played only one series then gave way to third-stringer David Fales, who, until a late interception, played OK with 265 yards passing and a TD.Wait. Stop. Don?t go there. The answer ain?t Fales.

