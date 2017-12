© Naman Wakil

A van with credit card skimmers and bladders capable of carrying 1,200 gallons of gas. One man with several credit cards that aren?t his and a recent illegal fuel transportation charge that is his.That?s what Aventura cops say they found Wednesday night at a Biscayne Boulevard Marathon on a routine patrol. And that?s why a pair of 27-year-olds, Hialeah?s Nelson Diaz and Miami ?s Luis Reyes, were arrested.When placed on a pump, credit card skimmers allow thieves to steal a credit card?s information once it?s used.According to Aventura police, a routine patrol passing by the Marathon at 21005 Biscayne Blvd.around 11 p.m. spotted the white 2001 Ford Econoline van at a pump with an open cover. This drew the attention of officers who found that the van had been converted into a mini-fuel tanker and already had 100 gallons of fuel.Also, there were the aforementioned card skimmers.

