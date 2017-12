Two Miami Hurricanes receivers were still in the locker room well past midnight Saturday after many had departed, just as UM?s season went bye-bye after a 34-24 loss to No. 6 Wisconsin late Saturday.One receiver, graduated senior Braxton Berrios, represented the past, now that the Canes ? 10-3 after their third consecutive loss ? had finished their 2017 campaign.The other receiver, soon-to-be redshirt junior Lawrence Cager, represented the future.?It?s tough,?? Braxton Berrios said softly, gathering his bags and getting ready to leave. ?It sucks to say the least. But it?s been an incredible year. This team has been through so much. There have been so many ups and downs and magical times. It?s hard to walk away from it.?

