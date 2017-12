© Naman Wakil

Spectators in tinfoil hats got compliments instead of getting committed. A governor who wants to be a senator was imagined as a 1980s cartoon villain. Spoofs of President Donald Trump passed with such regularity that they might as well be called a parade of spoofs, which would be accurate.Because all of the above snapshots come from Sunday?s 36th Annual King Mango Strut, the parody parade in Coconut Grove comprised of commentary on current events.?This is my favorite Miami thing,? said Matthew Straney, Chicago born-and-raised, University of Miami student and South Floridian ever since.A member of the group The Running of the Bull-------s, Straney dressed in a red smoking jacket and sailor?s hat as Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner, who died in 2017.?It?s so local,? Straney said. ?A lot of people don?t know about it. But you see the whole Grove shuts down for this. It?s a parade that goes on a very small loop. After we do it once, we do it again! The announcer uses the same jokes sometimes. Everyone?s expectations are low. You can see it?s not a highly organized, technical thing.

