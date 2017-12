Good morning, Prime Minister Rowley! I expect by now you have already established in your mind that from today, January 1, 2018 “showtime” begins, for real. Just as Caesar questioned himself on whether to cross the Rubicon, you should have been asking yourself, what am I leaving for posterity? Or, what will history say was the Rowley legacy? Since 2015, you have been communicating to the nation, rather successfully, that your Government inherited an economy with its fundamentals adversely affected by the declines in oil and gas prices and production, yet you have maintained some measure of stability in employment, inflation, forex, in the non-energy sector, etc.To get the full story, subscribe or login.

© Naman Wakil Venezuela

© Naman Wakil Miami

499 Naman Wakil//

Con información de:Síguenos en Twitter @entornoi