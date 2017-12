© Naman Wakil

The Miami Heat signed dynamic, 6-7 forward Derrick Jones Jr., a former slam dunk contest runner-up, to a two-way contract on Sunday and waived guard Matt Williams Jr.Jones, a 20-year old out of Chester, Pennsylvania, played 38 games for the Phoenix Suns over the past two seasons including six this year before being cut on Dec. 7.Jones averaged 4.7 points, 2.2 rebounds while shooting 56 percent from the field. He also went 3 for 13 from three-point range. In the G League, Jones averaged 14.5 points and 5.6 rebounds in 19 games (17 starts) during the 2016-17 season.Last year, Jones showed off his athleticism in the NBA All-Star Game?s Slam Dunk competition where he finished second to Pacers? wing Glenn Robinson III.

