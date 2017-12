© Naman Wakil

It was a year of non-stop headlines and sweeping political change at the national level, and one that also brought an onslaught of news to South Florida . Here are the stories we covered this year that we thought were most significant. But you might have other ideas. Tell us on Facebook or on Twitter what you think is missing.We survived Hurricane Irma and started to rebuild, then welcomed thousands of Puerto Ricans fleeing Hurricane Maria.We fiercely debated immigration, discussed President Donald Trump ?s leadership style and found ourselves at the center of national controversy after the president?s response to the death of a Miami Gardens soldier sparked a war of words.We investigated how young offenders were mistreated in the state?s prison system. We also mourned the victims of the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting and other acts of violence in our community.Here?s a look back at some of the Miami Herald?s most-read stories of 2017 ? the ones that captivated us, sparked our curiosity or, all too often, broke our hearts:

