As soon as Saturday night?s Capital One Orange Bowl was over it didn?t take Miami Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier very long to turn his attention to next season.?As soon as the game was over with [quarterback] coach Jon [Richt] came up to me and said ?The game is over with. The season is over with. It sucks we lost the last three, but we?ve got to do a better job of leading?,? Rosier said after he completed just 11 of his 26 passes for 203 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions in a 34-24 loss to Badgers.?It starts off when we get back and start working out. I?m probably going to have coach put together a workout plan so when I get back I?m not out of shape,? Rosier continued.?[The preparation for 2018] starts now. I?ve got to do a better job leading.?Through the first 10 games of the season Rosier was arguably the biggest surprise on the Hurricanes roster.He completed 56.4 percent of his passes for 2,620 yards, 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions and rushed for 377 yards and five more scores, leading the Hurricanes to a No.2 ranking in the national polls.

