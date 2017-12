/ Aswad Morgan is now the acting president of Tennis Jamaica following the resignation of John Bailey early last week. Bailey's resignation was reported to have been caused by an increase in his other business committments. Honorary Secretary of Tennis Jamaica Leroy Brown gave the details. "The president John Bailey resigned on December 18 and according to our constitution, the board can appoint a president to act in the interim. That has taken place and next year we’ll decide what the long term position is," said Brown. Bailey has been president of Tennis Jamaica since June 2012.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi