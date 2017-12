/ Defensive tackles R.J. McIntosh and Kendrick Norton and cornerback Michael Jackson – three Miami Hurricane juniors who could enter their names into the NFL Draft – said they have yet to make up their minds about their future after Saturday night’s loss to Wisconsin in the Capital One Orange Bowl."I haven’t made a decision yet," Norton said. "I’m going to go home, talk to my family and pray about it. But I haven’t made a conclusion."I’m going to pray about it and go over my options, just see where I can have peace at, what gives me peace with my decision."Norton and Jackson have not revealed what the NFL advisory board has told them. McIntosh said earlier this week the NFL told him he should return to school.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi